iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV Shares Sold by Impact Partnership Wealth LLC

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,427 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 3.8% of Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $20,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.68 on Thursday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.15 and a 52 week high of $100.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.56 and a 200-day moving average of $100.55.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.