McDonald’s Corporation $MCD Holdings Raised by Savvy Advisors Inc.

Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,745 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $30,000. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Down 1.4%

NYSE:MCD opened at $302.18 on Thursday. McDonald’s Corporation has a 1-year low of $276.53 and a 1-year high of $326.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.66.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%.The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $1.86 dividend. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCD. Barclays raised their target price on McDonald’s from $360.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on McDonald’s from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $335.00 price target on McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, October 17th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MCD

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 6,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,160,270. The trade was a 12.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 99 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,690. This represents a 90.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 5,463 shares of company stock valued at $1,692,186 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.