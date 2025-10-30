Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $476,000 Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,840 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 14,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DELL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.80.

Insider Activity

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 6,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.63, for a total transaction of $1,003,335.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 499,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total transaction of $80,739,838.52. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,587,755 shares of company stock valued at $649,644,973. 42.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of DELL opened at $163.41 on Thursday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.25 and a 12 month high of $167.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 236.21%. The business had revenue of $26.43 billion during the quarter. Dell Technologies has set its FY24 guidance at $6.10-6.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 21st. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 30.88%.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

