The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV Stock Position Trimmed by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC cut its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. Travelers Companies makes up about 1.0% of Carret Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $9,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,733,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,747,656,000 after purchasing an additional 115,808 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 71,265.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,616,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $967,646,000 after buying an additional 3,611,758 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,403,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $899,988,000 after buying an additional 25,573 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,934,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $511,631,000 after buying an additional 390,104 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,679,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $444,101,000 after buying an additional 490,039 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on TRV shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $291.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays set a $313.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.31.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TRV opened at $267.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $274.09 and its 200-day moving average is $267.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.23 and a 12-month high of $287.95.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $8.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $2.13. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.24 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.30%.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 8,572 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.73, for a total value of $2,320,697.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,106,815.74. This trade represents a 20.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 16,820 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.54, for a total transaction of $4,668,222.80. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

