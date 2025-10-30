Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 878,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,785 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.07% of Mondelez International worth $59,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 7,025 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Mondelez International by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 16,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.21.

Mondelez International stock opened at $57.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $74.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $71.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.98.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 14.14%. As a group, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

