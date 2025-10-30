Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Has $6.27 Million Stock Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLH

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the quarter. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TLH. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 618.8% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 229.3% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.8%

TLH stock opened at $104.39 on Thursday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.74 and a fifty-two week high of $106.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.02 and a 200-day moving average of $101.11.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

