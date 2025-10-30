Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 15,282 Shares of Citigroup Inc. $C

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,116,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,282 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.06% of Citigroup worth $95,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 157.1% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 805.2% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

C has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.63.

Citigroup Stock Performance

C opened at $99.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $182.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.35 and its 200 day moving average is $87.00. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.51 and a 12-month high of $105.59.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $22.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.92 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 8.73%.Citigroup’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

