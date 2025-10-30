One Day In July LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF

One Day In July LLC reduced its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,085 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of One Day In July LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEF. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 212,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,602,000 after purchasing an additional 113,663 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 424.4% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 52,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,930,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $96.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.26. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.08 and a one year high of $97.77.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.2945 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

