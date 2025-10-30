Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Sells 124 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 27.9% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.4% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.3% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.1% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 5.5% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HCA. Raymond James Financial set a $525.00 price objective on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $495.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $473.53.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In related news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.84, for a total value of $1,606,670.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 31,503 shares in the company, valued at $13,194,716.52. This trade represents a 10.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of HCA opened at $468.21 on Thursday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.98 and a 12 month high of $475.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $418.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $385.09. The firm has a market cap of $109.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.40.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.55 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 792.25% and a net margin of 8.53%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.90 EPS. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 27.000-28.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.13%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

