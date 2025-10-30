Crown Castle Inc. $CCI Shares Acquired by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $8,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 6,428 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Crown Castle by 13.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 35,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,665,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 50,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,254,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $92.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.95. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.20 and a 52-week high of $115.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.63.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.08. Crown Castle had a negative return on equity of 619.62% and a negative net margin of 95.37%.The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Crown Castle has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.230-4.350 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.0625 per share. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently -39.98%.

In other Crown Castle news, EVP Daniel K. Schlanger sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total value of $2,942,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 65,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,431,203.68. This represents a 31.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Crown Castle from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Crown Castle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.12.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

