Keybank National Association OH Lowers Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Keybank National Association OH cut its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,123 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $49,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% during the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% in the first quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% in the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 436 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% in the first quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.1% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 7,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.43, for a total transaction of $4,147,227.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,595.79. The trade was a 95.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 29,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.49, for a total transaction of $13,872,306.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 19,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,368,059.23. The trade was a 59.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,011 shares of company stock valued at $50,309,042. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $537.59 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $425.00 and a 12-month high of $616.00. The company has a market cap of $192.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $461.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $498.01.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 28.58%.The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ISRG. Mizuho set a $575.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $599.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial set a $620.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $529.00 to $589.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $608.92.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

