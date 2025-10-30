Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Invests $714,000 in Newmont Corporation $NEM

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 12,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its holdings in Newmont by 315.4% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 534.7% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 408.2% during the second quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 122.6% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

NEM opened at $79.60 on Thursday. Newmont Corporation has a 1-year low of $36.86 and a 1-year high of $98.58. The company has a market cap of $86.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.44. Newmont had a net margin of 33.42% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

In related news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $190,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 58,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,739,133.76. The trade was a 4.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian Tabolt sold 7,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total transaction of $477,160.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 32,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,472.30. The trade was a 17.70% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,249 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,065. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEM. Citigroup raised their price objective on Newmont from $74.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from $66.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.30 price objective on Newmont and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 12th. Raymond James Financial set a $99.00 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $71.50 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.92.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

