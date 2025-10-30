Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Has $3.47 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,641 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 175,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 86,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 15,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 160,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 201,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,010,000 after purchasing an additional 19,960 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of NEE stock opened at $81.67 on Thursday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.72 and a 1 year high of $87.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 71.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark Lemasney sold 846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $63,365.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,098.30. This represents a 8.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 11,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $906,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 167,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,398,480. The trade was a 6.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 23,028 shares of company stock worth $1,738,973 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Barclays set a $88.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Melius began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.22.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

