Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Sells 80 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,697 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,471,000 after buying an additional 7,203 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 13.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,712 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its holdings in Home Depot by 8.8% during the first quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 666 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Yukon Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $364,000. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its holdings in Home Depot by 2.3% during the first quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 13,987 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,126,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $377.50 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $326.31 and a one year high of $439.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $401.60 and a 200-day moving average of $380.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $375.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The company had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 2,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.12, for a total transaction of $974,445.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,254,313.20. This trade represents a 8.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 32,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total transaction of $13,067,346.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 122,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,629,658.50. This trade represents a 21.18% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 48,835 shares of company stock valued at $19,623,432 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

