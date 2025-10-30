Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Takes $572,000 Position in Altria Group, Inc. $MO

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 9,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management raised its holdings in Altria Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 9,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 12,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Altria Group stock opened at $61.93 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $49.88 and a one year high of $68.60. The stock has a market cap of $104.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.90.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 295.26% and a net margin of 37.24%.The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $1.06 dividend. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 82.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $72.00 price target on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Altria Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.11.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

