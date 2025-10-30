Hantz Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stake in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Hantz Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,947 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,249 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $10,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APH. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Amphenol by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,743,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,098,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,092,282 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 639.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,758,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $574,500,000 after acquiring an additional 7,573,750 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth about $476,842,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,168,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $798,163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154,860 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,998,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,166,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $139.00 price target on Amphenol and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $115.00 price target on Amphenol in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays began coverage on Amphenol in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $154.00 price objective on Amphenol and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $152.00 target price on Amphenol and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.77.

Amphenol Price Performance

Amphenol stock opened at $139.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $170.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.48. Amphenol Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.45 and a 52 week high of $141.72.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 18.22%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.280 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other news, insider Luc Walter sold 365,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total value of $49,163,138.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 433,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,403,360.30. This trade represents a 45.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 199,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total value of $22,069,214.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 125,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,880,498.85. The trade was a 61.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,031,042 shares of company stock valued at $122,532,496 in the last 90 days. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

