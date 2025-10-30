Keybank National Association OH Raises Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF $TIP

Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 596,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.48% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $65,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 295.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $111.44 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $106.04 and a 1-year high of $112.26. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.05.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

