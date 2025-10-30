Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Invests $482,000 in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 416.0% during the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,477.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $91.09 on Thursday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.29 and a fifty-two week high of $94.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.75 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.63.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.3104 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

