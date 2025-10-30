iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO Shares Bought by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Bankshares Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 29,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 63,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period.

DGRO opened at $68.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $54.09 and a 12-month high of $69.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.56.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

