Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 938,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,100 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.5% of Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $166,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Robbins Farley increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Phillip Securities downgraded Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. UBS Group set a $255.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial set a $275.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Alphabet from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.56.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total value of $8,108,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,397,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,149,304. The trade was a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $680,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,785. The trade was a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 246,150 shares of company stock valued at $55,805,379. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $275.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.66 and a fifty-two week high of $275.97. The company has a market cap of $3.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.27.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

