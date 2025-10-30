Whalen Wealth Management Inc. Invests $294,000 in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Whalen Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Compass Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 94 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 2,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $952,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,835,970. This represents a 25.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Donald J. Umpleby III sold 17,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.87, for a total value of $7,088,152.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 482,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,211,839.35. The trade was a 3.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,985 shares of company stock valued at $25,559,300. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of CAT stock opened at $586.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $472.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $405.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $267.30 and a 12 month high of $596.21. The company has a market capitalization of $274.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.46.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.43. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 14.95%.The company had revenue of $17.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Caterpillar from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Caterpillar from $540.00 to $612.00 in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Caterpillar from $447.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $518.19.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

