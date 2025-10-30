Wells Fargo & Company $WFC Holdings Trimmed by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,632 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 66,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 25,436 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 9.4% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 12.9% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 23,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 64.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 75,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after purchasing an additional 29,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yukon Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $86.02 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $58.42 and a one year high of $87.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.27.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 17.18%.The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.61%.

WFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Dbs Bank raised Wells Fargo & Company to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Cfra Research raised Wells Fargo & Company to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.57.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

