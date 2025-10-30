Howard Capital Management Inc. Purchases 775 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. $OKE

Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 2,466.7% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $67.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.01. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.56 and a 12 month high of $118.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.08.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 10.58%.During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. ONEOK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.970-5.770 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of ONEOK in a report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank set a $92.00 price target on ONEOK and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on ONEOK from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ONEOK from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.40.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

