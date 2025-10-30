Emerald Advisers LLC Takes Position in American Integrity Insurance Group, Inc. $AII

Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Integrity Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:AII – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 35,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 0.18% of American Integrity Insurance Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of American Integrity Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AII shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of American Integrity Insurance Group from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Integrity Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of American Integrity Insurance Group in a report on Monday, September 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of American Integrity Insurance Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of American Integrity Insurance Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.20.

American Integrity Insurance Group Stock Down 1.9%

NYSE AII opened at $23.30 on Thursday. American Integrity Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $24.72. The company has a market cap of $455.88 million and a P/E ratio of 6.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.54.

American Integrity Insurance Group (NYSE:AII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $74.50 million during the quarter.

American Integrity Insurance Group Company Profile

We are a profitable and growing insurance group headquartered in Tampa, Florida. Through our insurance carrier subsidiary, American Integrity Insurance Company of Florida, Inc (“AIICFL”), we provide personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners as well as coverage for vacant dwellings and investment properties, predominantly in Florida.

