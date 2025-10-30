Hantz Financial Services Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Workday, Inc. $WDAY

Hantz Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,254 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,894 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $17,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WDAY. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 211.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workday Trading Down 2.4%

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $231.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.33 and a 12-month high of $294.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Activity at Workday

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.12. Workday had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 6.51%.The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Workday has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 78,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.12, for a total transaction of $17,293,507.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,671,699.64. The trade was a 43.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.52, for a total value of $1,484,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 20,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,803,129.44. This trade represents a 23.61% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 264,933 shares of company stock worth $61,475,760 in the last ninety days. 19.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WDAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Workday from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Workday from $314.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Workday from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.83.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

