Bank of Jackson Hole Trust Has $107,000 Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lessened its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 30,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,575,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 10.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 56.8% in the first quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 1,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ITW. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $298.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $258.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $262.00.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 1.6%

ITW stock opened at $241.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.27. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.66 and a 52 week high of $279.13. The company has a market capitalization of $70.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 93.26%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.91 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.400-10.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $1.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 62.46%.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.08, for a total value of $1,803,074.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 10,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,035.12. This represents a 39.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

