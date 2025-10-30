Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 11,566 Shares of Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,103,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,566 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.12% of Prologis worth $115,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,456,768,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 282.5% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,875,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $433,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862,183 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Prologis by 13.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,965,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,113,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,454 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,308,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,339,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,564,533,000 after acquiring an additional 869,310 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In other Prologis news, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 500 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.69, for a total value of $57,845.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,272.01. The trade was a 5.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lori A. Palazzolo sold 25,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $2,783,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 414 shares in the company, valued at $46,090.62. The trade was a 98.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 26,500 shares of company stock worth $2,952,095 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $119.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, October 20th. Scotiabank set a $114.00 target price on shares of Prologis and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. UBS Group set a $137.00 target price on shares of Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.56.

Prologis Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $123.37 on Thursday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.35 and a 12 month high of $127.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.81. The firm has a market cap of $114.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.28.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.05. Prologis had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.780-5.810 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 117.78%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

