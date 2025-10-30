Horizon Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

Horizon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,140 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $7,059,000. Coinbase Global makes up 1.2% of Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 180 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 12.1% in the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 352 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 13.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 323 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COIN opened at $348.61 on Thursday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.58 and a 52-week high of $444.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $332.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.24. The firm has a market cap of $89.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71 and a beta of 3.68.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.79). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 40.87%.The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Coinbase Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COIN shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Coinbase Global from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $417.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $325.00 to $417.00 in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $385.99.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.88, for a total value of $3,458,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 82,328 shares in the company, valued at $28,475,608.64. This represents a 10.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.41, for a total value of $1,515,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 84,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,212,856.20. This trade represents a 4.93% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 205,657 shares of company stock worth $67,479,576. 17.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

