iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV Shares Sold by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 52.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,838 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $7,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Management Associates Inc. now owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC now owns 29,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC now owns 67,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 19,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of USMV stock opened at $93.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.28 and a 200 day moving average of $93.28. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $83.99 and a 1 year high of $95.12.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.