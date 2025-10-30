Bank of Jackson Hole Trust Acquires Shares of 309 Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 439.1% during the 2nd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $218.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $139.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.13, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $219.73 and its 200 day moving average is $206.99. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $143.22 and a 1 year high of $232.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $15.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.06 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.94%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on COF shares. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $218.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $266.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Capital One Financial

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.99, for a total transaction of $423,980.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 98,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,878,047.14. This represents a 1.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 5,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.59, for a total transaction of $1,155,888.85. Following the transaction, the insider owned 27,364 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,220.76. This represents a 16.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 116,670 shares of company stock worth $26,153,969 over the last quarter. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.