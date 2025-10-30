Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $555,000 Holdings in Toast, Inc. $TOST

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toast were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Toast in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Toast by 173.3% in the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Motco acquired a new stake in Toast in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Toast by 2,356.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Toast by 1,383.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Toast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Toast to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Toast from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Toast from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Toast from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.17.

Insider Activity at Toast

In other news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 6,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $232,206.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 69,932 shares in the company, valued at $2,486,781.92. The trade was a 8.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 9,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $321,960.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 149,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,318,780.32. The trade was a 5.71% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 62,196 shares of company stock valued at $2,398,513 over the last quarter. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Toast Stock Performance

Toast stock opened at $35.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.11 and a beta of 1.94. Toast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.12 and a 52 week high of $49.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.32.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Toast had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 4.07%.The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

