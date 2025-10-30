Retirement Systems of Alabama Boosts Holdings in NetApp, Inc. $NTAP

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 34.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 700,057 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 180,442 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.35% of NetApp worth $74,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NetApp by 375.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in NetApp by 287.9% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 256 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in NetApp during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NetApp during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $114.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.84 and a fifty-two week high of $135.45.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 123.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. NetApp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.900 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 1.840-1.940 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 36.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,750 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total value of $1,075,462.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 274,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,792,629.58. The trade was a 3.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 779 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.87, for a total transaction of $94,936.73. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 21,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,444,194 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on NTAP. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NTAP

NetApp Company Profile

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.