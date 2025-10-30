ConocoPhillips $COP Stake Lessened by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp cut its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,051 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $18,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COP. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 136.8% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 315 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 249.5% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 325 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 341.5% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $87.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $109.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.62. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $79.88 and a 52 week high of $115.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.00.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.63.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

