Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Position in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,830,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,555 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $129,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in CocaCola during the first quarter worth $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of CocaCola by 5,142.9% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of CocaCola by 148.4% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the first quarter valued at $42,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price objective on CocaCola and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CocaCola from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.31.

CocaCola Stock Performance

CocaCola stock opened at $68.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.71. CocaCola Company has a 52 week low of $60.62 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter. CocaCola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 27.34%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CocaCola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $2,584,063.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 209,513 shares in the company, valued at $14,477,348.30. This represents a 15.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Max R. Levchin purchased 7,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.87 per share, with a total value of $503,483.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 14,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,835.29. The trade was a 102.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CocaCola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

