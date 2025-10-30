Spire Wealth Management Purchases 6,391 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 157,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,391 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $8,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 653.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 6,744 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 79,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after acquiring an additional 38,134 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 200,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 56,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 554,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,499,000 after acquiring an additional 218,251 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $56.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.35. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $49.94 and a one year high of $60.88.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

