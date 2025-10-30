Intuit Inc. $INTU Shares Bought by Hantz Financial Services Inc.

Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,210 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $16,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 1,566.7% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 511.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Price Performance

Intuit stock opened at $656.04 on Thursday. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $532.65 and a 52-week high of $813.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.75, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $669.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $701.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Intuit had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.06, for a total transaction of $792,160.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,792.70. This represents a 47.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.15, for a total transaction of $220,162.95. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,475 shares in the company, valued at $9,570,146.25. This represents a 2.25% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 2,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,614,913 over the last 90 days. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Zacks Research cut shares of Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $900.00 to $880.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $820.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $791.82.

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

