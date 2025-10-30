Motco Purchases 200 Shares of ConocoPhillips $COP

Motco grew its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 21.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,114 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 136.8% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 315 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 249.5% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 325 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 341.5% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Capital One Financial raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.63.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 1.3%

COP opened at $87.96 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $79.88 and a fifty-two week high of $115.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.00. The company has a market capitalization of $109.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.62.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.88%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.