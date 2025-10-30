Hantz Financial Services Inc. Has $14.22 Million Stock Position in Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW

Hantz Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,084 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $14,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter worth $32,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 13,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 37.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CW. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $457.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $525.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Curtiss-Wright

In other news, VP John C. Watts sold 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.50, for a total value of $533,355.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 3,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,171.50. This represents a 22.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 2.4%

NYSE CW opened at $602.45 on Thursday. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a 1-year low of $266.88 and a 1-year high of $604.47. The company has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.84, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $523.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $469.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $876.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.10 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 13.66%.Curtiss-Wright’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 8.10%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Articles

