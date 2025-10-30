Hantz Financial Services Inc. Raises Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF $BKLN

Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 658,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,758 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $13,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookwood Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC now owns 48,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 7,097 shares during the period. Yukon Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,089,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,442,000 after acquiring an additional 155,703 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 106,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 420,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,804,000 after acquiring an additional 9,716 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.0%

BKLN stock opened at $20.90 on Thursday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $20.02 and a one year high of $21.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.88.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.