Oarsman Capital Inc. Has $369,000 Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,198 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 707.1% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $405.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.00.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 0.0%

CDNS opened at $341.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $93.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.00, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.99. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.56 and a twelve month high of $376.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $346.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.90.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 30.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.020-7.080 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.940 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.27, for a total value of $348,270.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 99,672 shares in the company, valued at $34,712,767.44. The trade was a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.16, for a total transaction of $2,618,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 70,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,690,849.40. The trade was a 9.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 10,680 shares of company stock worth $3,729,852 over the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

