Keybank National Association OH Sells 30,629 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. $DT

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 707,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,629 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.23% of Dynatrace worth $39,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 761.9% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 42.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 131.8% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 36.1% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $48.98 on Thursday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.30 and a 1 year high of $63.00. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.12 and its 200 day moving average is $50.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 27.75%.The company had revenue of $477.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Dynatrace’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Dynatrace from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.09.

Insider Activity at Dynatrace

In related news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 7,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $375,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,420 shares in the company, valued at $71,000. The trade was a 84.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Daniel S. Yates sold 2,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total value of $99,780.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 22,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,268.95. The trade was a 8.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 10,602 shares of company stock worth $529,579 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

