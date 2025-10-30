GWN Securities Inc. Buys 685 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. $OKE

GWN Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the quarter. GWN Securities Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Presima Securities ULC increased its stake in ONEOK by 1.4% in the first quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 9,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 5.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 4.5% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 0.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKE opened at $67.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.01. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.56 and a twelve month high of $118.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.08.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 15.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. ONEOK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.970-5.770 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.1%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.31%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank set a $92.00 target price on ONEOK and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of ONEOK in a report on Friday, October 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of ONEOK from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.40.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

