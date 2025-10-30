Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.08 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,787 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,835 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Adobe by 360.0% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 115 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 946.2% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 12th. Mizuho cut Adobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 12th. Redburn Partners set a $280.00 price target on Adobe in a research note on Monday, September 1st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.41.

Adobe Trading Down 6.1%

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $337.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.49. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $327.50 and a twelve month high of $557.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $351.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $368.87.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 30.01%.Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

