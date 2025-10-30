Motco Grows Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF $SCHM

Motco increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 468.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,513 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 7,300,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,924 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,844,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,201,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,880,000 after acquiring an additional 616,733 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,658,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,409,000 after acquiring an additional 368,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 640,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,787,000 after acquiring an additional 282,489 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $29.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.08. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $22.41 and a one year high of $30.31.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

