Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Has $9.39 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp decreased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the period. NIKE comprises 1.6% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $9,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 952.6% in the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 441 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $68.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Wall Street Zen raised NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings raised NIKE from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.21.

NIKE Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of NKE stock opened at $65.35 on Thursday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $82.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.17. The company has a market cap of $96.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.29.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. NIKE had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 6.23%.The company had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.05%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other news, EVP Treasure Heinle sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total value of $306,461.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 29,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,052.92. This trade represents a 12.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 86,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $6,535,902.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 744,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,566,938.84. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

