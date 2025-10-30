Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,637,134 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 22,268 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.07% of Kinder Morgan worth $48,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $308,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 383,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,972,000 after acquiring an additional 90,943 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth $262,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 12,435 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 669.2% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $173,696.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 219,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,189,005.34. This represents a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Patrick Michels sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $1,127,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 159,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,275.32. This trade represents a 20.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 134,174 shares of company stock valued at $3,727,678. 12.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $25.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $57.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.94 and a 12 month high of $31.48.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 95.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KMI. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.13.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

