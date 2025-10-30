Intuit Inc. $INTU Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,631 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,536 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Intuit were worth $69,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 1,566.7% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 511.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Down 3.4%

NASDAQ INTU opened at $656.04 on Thursday. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $532.65 and a 52 week high of $813.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $669.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $701.57. The firm has a market cap of $182.90 billion, a PE ratio of 47.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.25.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 20.55%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $875.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Intuit from $900.00 to $880.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Zacks Research lowered Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Intuit from $815.00 to $803.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $791.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, Director Scott D. Cook sold 529 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total value of $351,779.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,162,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,098,032,129.53. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.15, for a total value of $220,162.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,570,146.25. This represents a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 2,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,614,913 in the last three months. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

