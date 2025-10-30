Intuit Inc. $INTU Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,488 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Intuit were worth $59,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1,566.7% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 511.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Trading Down 3.4%

NASDAQ INTU opened at $656.04 on Thursday. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $532.65 and a one year high of $813.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $669.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $701.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.75, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.25.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Intuit had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 34.93%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.06, for a total value of $792,160.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,792.70. This trade represents a 47.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.15, for a total transaction of $220,162.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,570,146.25. This trade represents a 2.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,407 shares of company stock worth $1,614,913. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTU. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $815.00 to $803.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $815.00 to $785.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $850.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $791.82.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

