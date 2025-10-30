Oarsman Capital Inc. Raises Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HLT. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $353,985,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 22.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,631,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,612,000 after purchasing an additional 847,353 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 30.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,140,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,135,000 after purchasing an additional 494,224 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $97,505,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 30.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,720,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,521,000 after purchasing an additional 398,827 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HLT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $291.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $261.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.75.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of HLT stock opened at $259.95 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $267.52 and a 200 day moving average of $258.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.19. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.04 and a 1 year high of $279.80.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 42.78% and a net margin of 14.19%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Hilton Worldwide has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.940-2.030 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.970-8.060 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.68%.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 11,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $3,207,207.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 79,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,404,099.40. This trade represents a 13.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

