Oarsman Capital Inc. Increases Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,144 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 50.0% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 177 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 121.7% during the second quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 118.9% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, President Rafael Sotomayor sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.57, for a total value of $439,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 4,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,628.06. The trade was a 28.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.21, for a total value of $216,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,281.88. This trade represents a 12.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on NXPI. UBS Group raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $276.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $215.00 price target on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.32.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $204.71 on Thursday. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $148.09 and a fifty-two week high of $255.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $51.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.44.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 26.65% and a net margin of 17.11%.The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. NXP Semiconductors’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.070-3.490 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 48.39%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

